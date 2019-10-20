Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone Sunday, penned a heartfelt note to wish her husband Daniel Weber on his 41st birthday. She gave him a sweet kiss on this special occasion.

The stunning actress took to her Instagram handle and posted sweet pictures of their celebration. The couple was joined by their children and some close friends for the celebration.

“Even after so many years together I still can’t believe how in love I am with you. You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love,” Sunny wrote on Instagram.

Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple adopted their baby girl Nisha in 2017 and had their Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.