Mumbai: Sunny Leone posed together with their three children, twins Noah and Asher, along with daughter Nisha on the occasion of Christmas. The lovely couple shared family pictures on their Instagram handle.

In one of the pictures, Sunny, Daniel and their three kids can be seen posing with their grandmother. Each of them is wearing red Christmas jumpers and matching pyjamas. In a couple of other pictures, Sunny and Daniel are seen posing lovingly, with Daniel even lifting Sunny in his arms in one photo.

The family also appears to have decorated their home for the holidays, with a Christmas tree in the background. The three kids can be seen playing with toys and a guitar.

Sunny will soon be seen in a special appearance in AltBalaji’s web series, Ragini MMS, which is a spin-off of the feature film in which Sunny starred five years ago. She said in a statement, “Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we’d definitely be working again… The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it.”

Sunny and her family posed for similar pictures during the Diwali holiday season. Asked about raising three kids, Daniel had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Whether it’s a single child or three children, it is a huge responsibility!”