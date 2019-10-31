Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone often treats her fans with alluring pictures. She is an ardent social media user and often posts candid pictures of her family moments, photoshoot and film shoots.

Recently, the actress posted a video that has gone viral on social media. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a goofy video where she can be seen killing it with her smile, a wink and a kiss. She captions the video as, “Another day…another rehearsal!!.”

On the work front, Sunny will be doing an item number for Nawazuddin Siddhiqui’s film, ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

It seems the actress is not leaving any stone unturned to make her ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ song a special one. Sunny Leone was recently in the news for celebrating her husband Daniel Webers’ birthday. She also shared a royal picture of her family on the special occasion of Diwali.

‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.