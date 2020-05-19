Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm Amphan has already intensified into super cyclone over Bay of Bengal and currently lay centered about 570 km south of Paradip and 670 km from Digha in West Bengal, the regional centre of India Meteorological Centre said.

Amphan is moving towards north-northeast direction at a speed of 14kmph. It is anticipated that the cyclone will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh close to Sundarbans anytime between afternoon and evening Wednesday.

Its effect will be felt in areas like coastal districts in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh. Even though, Odisha is not coming in the path of the cyclone, its 12 coastal districts are likely to bear the brunt.

The weathermen said Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are going to be the worst-hit districts in this onslaught.

