Mumbai: Amid coronavirus lockdown, everyone is confined to their house and finding ways to keep themselves busy and entertained. Same is the fate of celebrities.

Taking to his social media handle, supermodel Milind Soman shared a picture flaunting his muscular body. There is no need to say how much a fitness freak is model and actor Milind Soman. Back in the 90s, Milind ruled over many hearts with his super physique. He kept himself fit and till today inspires people for a healthy lifestyle.

Milind is also very active on social media. Recently Milind Soman shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In this picture he is posing semi n*de behind green plants. As soon as this picture of Milind came on social media, people started comparing him with Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. Actually, a similar avatar of Kiara was also seen in Dabboo Ratanani’s calendar shoot.

Commenting on Milind’s picture, a user wrote – Kiara remembered seeing you like this.

Another user wrote, ‘Trying to copy Kiara?’

Most fans find Milind super hot in the picture. Sharing the photo, Milind wrote – Lockdown in Lonavala!!

We are transformed little by little every moment. We are not the same as we were when we we were children, or teenagers, or at any other age. Our bodies, our minds, our attitudes and perceptions are all changing due to internal and external influences. Everything we eat, read or watch, every interaction and conversation has an effect. Mindfulness and awareness help to identify and guide this transformation moment by moment so that we may become the people we want to be and create the world we want to live in. Stay positive. Love yourself. Surround yourself with love.

#mindfulness #awareness #positivity #love #health #MilindSomwar

📷 @ankita_earthy

Milind has been a supermodel and has worked in many films. He keeps sharing videos and photos of his mother and wife on social media.