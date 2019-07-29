Joining the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Vijay Devarakonda, superstar Mahesh Babu entered the apparel selling arena. He has come up with a new clothing brand and is going to launch it soon.

The name of Mahesh’s clothing line is ‘The Humbl Co’ and he wants to take Telugu states by a storm with this brand.

“Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response. For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We welcome you all to the @thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August! #theHUMBLco”, tweeted Mahesh, confirmed the same.

Teaming up with the e-commerce site ‘Spoyl’ Mahesh is bringing up this brand. Of course, celebs like Virat and Hrithik have teamed up with certain e-commerce giants like Mytnra and Flipkart to sell their clothing. Mahesh is said to have employed a set of super popular textile designers to bring out the best of cotton and denim for this brand.