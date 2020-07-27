Mumbai: While Hindi cinema continues to struggle with accusation of nepotism, it is pertinent to establish the fact that not all ‘star kids’ get success in the industry.

No one epitomizes that fact more than Rinke Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia and sister of Twinkle Khanna.

Today, on Rinke’s birthday, let us tell you some special things related to her.

Rinke made her debut in 1999 with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. After this, she appeared in the film Jis Desh Main Ganga Rehta Hai alongside Govinda. But Rinke’s coin did not work in Hindi film industry and her career lasted for only four years. The birthday girl’s last film was Chameli in 2003.

Rinke has acted in only nine films throughout her career. Apart from Hindi films, Rinke acted in Tamil films as well.

Rinke decided to get married after failing in films. In 2003, she married businessman Sameer Saran. In 2004, the couple had a daughter. Now Rinke lives in London with her family.

Rinke keeps distance from both media and social media. Even though Rinke has gone away from the film world, people still remember her song Musu musu hasi. The song was sung by Shaan in the film Pyaar Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi.