Balasore: Khantapada police in this district arrested a person for allegedly sacrificing a seven-year-old minor to be blessed with a grandson.

The accused person’s son was also detained.

The shocking incident occurred a week ago at Dhaian Sahi under Bahanaga block in Balasore district and the arrest was made Saturday. The accused has been identified as Laxmidhar Mallick and his son as Bhagirathi Mallick.

According to the police, Bhagirathi and his wife were issueless even after five years of marriage. The couple as well as Laxmidhar had been in low spirits for this.

Once, Laxmidhar visited a ‘possessed’ woman who happened to be his relative. She advised him to appease the goddess by sacrificing a child. She also assured him that the human sacrifice would make him a grandfather.

Believing her words blindly, he lured a child and later, killed him by strangulating. After committing the crime, he threw the body into the village pond.

The deceased child’s family members had lodged an FIR with Khantapada police station.

On the basis of the complaint, the police had launched an investigation. Suspecting their involvement, the cops had rounded up Laxmidhar and Bhagirathi. During interrogation, Laxmidhar had confessed his crime.

PNN