New Delhi: The Supreme Court will Thursday hear the petition filed by Saudamini Sahu, the mother of a five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in July last year, seeking a CBI inquiry into her daughter’s death.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna took up the case for hearing Tuesday and adjourned it for Thursday.

Significantly, the mother of Pari pleaded before the court to order an independent inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of Pari July last year in Jadupur, Nayagarh. The petitioner also sought a direction to the CBI to investigate all cases related to missing children in Odisha.

Pari’s mother has accused Babuli Nayak for the alleged murder and also contended that rampant organ smuggling is behind the murder. The petitioner also contended that Odisha police are treating the parents of Pari as criminals. The police are completely insensitive to the family members of Pari.

The petitioner submitted that the preliminary investigation undertaken by the police, the crime branch and SIT illustrates that all of them have made attempts to sabotage the investigation into the incident and attempted all kinds of subversion tactics to influence the complainant and her relatives to discard the aforesaid allegations as false and frivolous.

The petitioner also contended that the SIT has not investigated the role of local inspector in-charge who was hand in glove with the accused and was shielding the real culprit and the local MLA has also not been interrogated by the SIT.