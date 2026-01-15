New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday declined to entertain a plea filed by the producer of the Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan’, starring actor-politician Vijay, seeking directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate for the film’s release.

In its order, a Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih noted that the Division Bench of the Madras High Court is already seized of the matter and is scheduled to hear the appeal January 20.

“We are not inclined to interfere. The Division Bench must make an endeavour to decide the appeal on January 20,” the Justice Datta-led Bench said, refusing to grant any relief.

The special leave petition (SLP) was filed by KVN Productions LLP, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court Division Bench, which had stayed a single judge’s direction for the immediate issuance of a censor certificate by the CBFC.

Earlier, January 9, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court had allowed the producer’s plea and directed the CBFC to promptly issue a U/A 16+ certificate to the film. However, on the same day, the CBFC moved an urgent appeal before the division bench, which heard the matter and stayed the single judge bench’s direction, prompting the producer to approach the Supreme Court.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, adjourned the case for further hearing January 20.

While staying the direction passed by Justice P.T. Asha, the division bench said that the order had been passed without granting sufficient opportunity to the CBFC to respond. It said that the writ petition was filed January 6 and taken up for hearing January 7.

Questioning the producer’s decision to announce a release date without securing CBFC clearance, the division bench remarked that the film’s producers appeared to have put unnecessary pressure on the Madras High Court by citing the film’s proposed release date of January 9.

The controversy relates to delays in certification following objections raised by one member of the examining committee, despite the remaining members recommending a U/A 16+ certificate with certain modifications.

‘Jana Nayagan’ is being closely watched as it is Vijay’s final film release before his full-time foray into politics.