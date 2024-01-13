New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued a catena of directions in relation to the grant of compensation in hit-and-run motor accidents cases.

Comparing the number of hit-and-run road accidents reported and the number of cases registered for seeking compensation, a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal found that a negligible number of victims have taken advantage of the Compensation of Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022.

The bench noted that in the last five years, there were 660 deaths in hit-and-run cases and 113 injury cases, while only 205 claims were received under the Scheme during the financial year 2022-23.

“The Standing Committee must look into the causes of non-implementation of the Scheme and direct corrective measures to be taken to ensure that every claimant who is entitled to the benefit of the Scheme is encouraged to take benefit thereof.”

The apex court said that “no efforts are made to ensure that the persons entitled to seek compensation file their claims” and appropriate directions will have to be issued.

It asked the Standing Committee to issue elaborate directions for developing public awareness and for sensitisation of the members of the public about the Scheme.

Further, it directed the Standing Committee to consider the annual report submitted by the General Insurance Council and to make necessary recommendations to the Union government Government for the amendment of the Scheme.

The Supreme Court said that the Standing Committee may also issue directions for the effective implementation of the Scheme.

“We grant the time of four months to the Standing Committee to report compliance with the directions mentioned above to this Court,” it added.

The Compensation of Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022 was been brought into force with effect from April 1, 2022 superseding the Solatium Scheme, 1989.

The 2022 Scheme provides for the setting up of a Standing Committee at the central level to undertake periodic reviews and to make recommendations to the Central government for the amendment of the Scheme for its better and more effective implementation.

IANS