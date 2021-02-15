New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws said Monday it has held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals. The consultations were on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months now. This is the seventh meeting the Supreme Court-appointed panel has conducted so far. The three-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders both online and in person.

“In total, seven eminent academicians and professionals in the field participated through video conferencing for detailed deliberations with the committee members,” a statement said.

The committee members requested the participants to give their views on the three farm laws. “All the participating professionals and academicians gave their detailed views and suggestions…,” the statement said.

The Supreme Court had January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months. It asked the committee to submit a report within two months after consulting the concerned stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over two months now. They are seeking repeal of the new legislations, introduced by the Centre last year. The farmers have said the farm laws are pro-corporate and could weaken the mandi system.

The 11 rounds of the talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained deadlocked. The Centre however, has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 18 months. However, the unions have rejected the proposals from the Centre.