New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused Thursday to entertain a plea against the Centre’s Central Vista project which covers a three-km stretch, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and includes construction of a new parliament building.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice Aniruddha Bose, did not agree to the submission that the project in Lutyens’ Delhi needed to be stayed as the government bodies was to approach the authorities concerned for clearance and other formalities.

“Nobody is going to do anything during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said a new parliament building is being constructed and wondered as to why anybody should have objection to this.

“Shikhil Suri, counsel appearing for the petitioner prays for withdrawal of this petition with liberty to amend the writ petition…which has been transferred to this court from the High Court. Prayer is allowed. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid,” the apex court said in its order.

Another plea related to the project, filed by the same petitioner, is pending with the top court which refused to entertain the fresh plea. The earlier plea was against the Delhi High Court order which had said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was not required to apprise it before notifying changes in the Master Plan to allow the Central Vista project.

Several new government buildings besides a new Parliament House are part of the project.

A division bench of the High Court had stayed February 28 an order of its single judge bench which had asked the Delhi Development Authority to approach the court before notifying any change in the Master Plan for going forth with the Centre’s ambitious project to redevelop the Central Vista.

PTI