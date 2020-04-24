New Delhi: In a huge relief to senior journalist and anchor Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court barred Friday various state governments from taking coercive action against him. It also provided him protection from arrest for three weeks.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah issued notices to the Union Government and different states where cases against Arnab Goswami have registered. The bench also asked the editor to bring all the complaints on record and amend his petition for clubbing of all cases.

The bench also asked the Goswami to move an anticipatory bail plea before the trial court within three weeks for continued protection. The bench clarified that all allegations against Goswami is to be investigated through one FIR in Mumbai. The bench also asked the Mumbai police commissioner to ensure the safety of the journalist. Significantly, Justice DY Chandrachud observed that there should be no restraint on the media.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Goswami, submitted that there was a murderous assault on the petitioner and his wife a couple of days back. This forced to seek protection through the top court in the country. Rohatgi also alleged that complaints being filed against his client across the states are an attack on freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the Maharashtra government read out statements made by Goswami in his show April 2. Sibal questioned whether the statements made could be considered ‘freedom of speech’. “You are trying to ignite communal violence by pitting Hindus against minority,” Sibal argued.

The counsels appearing for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan governments requested the apex court not to provide protection for people like Goswami who want to ‘divide the country’. “If this court indulges him, it will send out a wrong message to everyone and Goswami will continue creating divides,” said the lawyers.

In his plea, Goswami has urged the Supreme Court to quash complaints and FIRs registered against him in various states.

