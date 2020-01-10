New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed Friday the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons’ plea challenging the NCLAT decision and issued notices to Mistry and others.

Tata Sons Private Ltd (TSPL) challenged the December 18 decision of NCLAT that gave a big relief to Cyrus Investment Pvt Ltd and Mistry, restoring him as the executive chairman of TSPL.

The NCLAT also ruled that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as head of the holding company of the USD 110-billion salt-to-software conglomerate as illegal.

Details to follow