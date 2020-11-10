New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear Wednesday the interim bail plea of Arnab Goswami in alleged abetment to a suicide case. Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami moved Tuesday the Supreme Court seeking interim bail in the 2018 case in which an interior designer and his mother had committed suicide.

The Bombay High Court had refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and two others on Monday. It asked them to move to the local court for the relief. The appeal against the high court order has been filed in the top court through lawyer Nirnimesh Dubey.

Besides the Maharashtra government, Goswami who is in Taloja jail, has made the Centre, the SHO of Alibaug police station, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Akshyata Anvay Naik as parties to his appeal.

The Maharashtra government, through advocate Sachin Patil, has also filed a caveat in the top court. It is to ensure that no order is passed on Goswami’s plea without it being heard in the case.

Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on November 4. It came in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

The high court, while rejecting the interim bail pleas of Goswami and the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda, had said, ‘no case has been made out for us (court) to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction’.

“The petitioners have the efficacious remedy of seeking bail before the Sessions Court concerned. We have already noted earlier that if such bail plea is filed, then the Sessions Court shall decide the same in four days,” it had said Monday.