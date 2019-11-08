New Delhi: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will deliver the eagerly-awaited judgment in the Ayodhya land title dispute case at 10:30am Saturday.

A notice on the Supreme Court’s website listed two cases — S.L.P. (CIVIL)

DIARY No. 22744/2017 SHIA CENTRAL BOARD OF WAQF UP Vs. SUNNI CENTRAL BOARD OF WAKF and C.A.NOS.10866-10867 OF 2010 ALONG WITH CONNECTED MATTERS – M.SIDDIQ (D) THR. LRS. VS. MAHANT SURESH DAS & ORS. — for pronouncement of judgment Saturday morning.

“Take notice that the matter above mentioned will be listed tomorrow i.e. 9.11.2019 (Saturday) at 10.30 a.m. for pronouncement of judgment in Chief Justice’s court before the bench comprising Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble S.A. Bobde, Hon’ble Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud, Hon’ble Ashok Bhushan and Hon’ble S. Abdul Nazeer, JJ.”

(IANS)