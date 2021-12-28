New Delhi: Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 per cent against its issue price of Rs 274 and settled with over 42 per cent gains.

The stock was listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It settled at Rs 390.35, a gain of 42.46 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it made its debut at Rs 421, a premium of 53.64 per cent. It settled at Rs 389.70, reflecting a gain of 42.22 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 14.45 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.35 crore shares at the NSE during the trade.

The company’s market valuation remained at Rs 3,141.65 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offering of Supriya Lifescience Ltd was subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.

