Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood had helped the poor and the needy during the lockdown in 2020 and is still continuing to do so even today. However, after the second wave of COVID-19 hit India, the actor is not just helping the poor, in fact Sonu Sood has come to the assistance of many celebs.

Recently, former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and requested help for getting an oxygen cylinder for his aunt living in Meerut. “Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65. Hospitalised with Severe lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath,” wrote Raina.

As soon as Raina shared the post, Sonu took no time to reply and said, “Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered.”

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Later, Sonu retweeted to inform the cricketer that the oxygen cylinder has been arranged as per his requirement and it will be reaching in 10 minutes. Raina thanked Sonu for his ‘big help’and added, “Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed.”

Recently, a number of people had gathered outside Sonu’s house in Mumbai with various complaints. The actor patiently heard their problems and said to it that he would see that their grievances are addressed.