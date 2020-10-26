Nabarangpur: In a rare feat, a team of surgeons successfully removed a tumour from a tribal woman’s body Sunday night, which weighed over 30 kilogram.

Phulamati who belongs to Raighar village in Nabarangpur district had been carrying a massive abdominal tumour inside her body. She had been suffering from excessive pain, owing to growth of extra bio-mass.

The tribal woman had earlier consulted several medicos for a solution, but in vain. Ultimately, her plight ended after she visited a senior surgeon Dr Jagdish Chandra Behera at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput district.

A team of surgeons comprising of Bhismajit Chhatria, Chandrasekhar Behera and Soumya Das led by Jagdish conducted the cumbersome surgery, in order to provide permanent relief to Phulamati.

The team removed the extra bio-mass from her body after conducting nearly five hours of surgery.

PNN