Bhubaneswar: In an untoward development Sunday afternoon, the Khandagiri police recovered the mutilated body of a man from near Baramunda flyover bridge in Bhubaneswar.

Panic gripped the locality after the body was recovered.

Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. As a black-colour bike (bearing registration number OD-02 Q-2965 in the name of Subrat Kumar Dhal) was recovered from near the spot, it is unclear as to whether it is a case of road mishap or the man was murdered, police sources said.

Details about the mysterious incident are still awaited.

PNN