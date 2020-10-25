Bhubaneswar: In an untoward development Sunday afternoon, the Khandagiri police recovered the mutilated body of a man from near Baramunda flyover bridge in Bhubaneswar.
Panic gripped the locality after the body was recovered.
Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. As a black-colour bike (bearing registration number OD-02 Q-2965 in the name of Subrat Kumar Dhal) was recovered from near the spot, it is unclear as to whether it is a case of road mishap or the man was murdered, police sources said.
Details about the mysterious incident are still awaited.
PNN
