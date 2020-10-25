Bhubaneswar: In an untoward incident, the manager of a footwear showroom in Bhubaneswar died by suicide at Dayanand Nagar in Bomikhal area.

Also read: Fresh low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 29: IMD

The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his residence here.

The deceased was identified as Arvind Baghel (35) of Ahmedabad. He was working as the manager of Regal Shoes, which is located inside a private shopping mall in the capital city.

According to Laxmisagar police sources, Arvind had availed loans from a number of private finance companies. He was under tremendous mental stress as he was unable to repay.

Arvind took the extreme step and ended his life over repayment of loan, the police sources suspected.

The Laxmisagar police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the deceased’s family members in Bhubaneswar.

Further investigation is underway.

PNN