Chennai: Tamil superstar Suriya’s fantasy-action epic film Kanguva has almost wrapped up its shooting, though such mammoth productions are not without their risks as the actor suffered an injury during a shot. The star was hit by his rope camera with a strong blow to his shoulders.

As per media reports, while the injury is minor, this has temporarily halted the shooting until the actor recovers because he still has some bigger stunts to pull off. However, a shoulder injury isn’t that good of news either, because the Soorarai Pottru actor had suffered a major shoulder injury on the set of his 2009 film Aadhavan.

The news has become trending on social media with insiders confirming the report. However, an official statement from the team of Kanguva is yet to be given with most of the details regarding the whole thing being kept under wraps.

Directed by Siva, the movie has been shot on a massive scale with a bunch of its shooting being done in Thailand. A rustic, violent, and epic sort of action film, there is no shortage of bloody action in the film as it will be released in IMAX format in both 2D and 3D.