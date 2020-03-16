Ahmedabad: One of the two survivors of the 1988 Indian Airlines plane crash staying here was found dead at his residence in Prahladnagar locality, police said Monday.

The body of Ashok Agarwal (61) was found March 8 in a decomposed condition inside his flat located in Noble Nagar Housing Society where he lived alone.

“Agarwal’s neighbours informed the police about his death after his body was found in a decomposed condition inside his flat on March 8,” said Anand Nagar police station inspector Sajid Baloch.

Baloch said prima facie it is a case of natural death. “After post-mortem, Agarwal’s body was handed over to his cousin who lives in the city. The forensic report is being awaited to ascertain the exact cause behind Agarwal’s death,” the police official added.

A case of accidental death was registered at Anand Nagar police station. Agarwal had lost his wife and 11-month-old daughter in the plane crash in which a total of 133 people, including six crew members of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, lost their lives October 10, 1988.

Agarwal and Vinod Shankar Tripathi were the only two survivors of the tragedy. He had been treated for memory loss for four years and even been to the USA for a hip replacement surgery.

PTI