This year, the annual solar eclipse will occur June 21. According to Time and Date, the eclipse will begin at 9.15 am IST and will end at 15.04 pm. The maximum eclipse will be visible at 12.10 pm. This eclipse can be seen in many countries including India.
According to religious beliefs, from the beginning of the solar eclipse to the end of solar eclipse, some things should be taken special care of.
The Sutak period of solar eclipse begins 12 hours before the eclipse. This time, on June 21, the solar eclipse is starting from 10.14 am, so its sutak period will start from 10:30 pm June 20.
According to religious beliefs, some things have to be taken care of from the beginning of the Sutak period till the end of solar eclipse.
Let us know what to do and what not to do.
- One should not worship God, however, can only recite mantras during this time. It is also believed, that during this time, negativity increases considerably, to avoid this one should keep meditating.
- From the sutak period of solar eclipse to the end of solar eclipse, celibacy should be followed. One should not make physical relations during this time.
- According to religious beliefs, the idols of God should not be touched from the beginning of the Sutak period of solar eclipse until the end of it.
- Food should not be taken from the sutak period of solar eclipse till the end of solar eclipse. According to religious beliefs, a healthy person should not consume food and water at this time.
- At this time, people who are not in good health or whose health is poor can consume food and water. Apart from this, children and elderly people can also take food and water.
- According to religious beliefs, hair, nails should not be cut from the beginning of solar eclipse to the end of solar eclipse.