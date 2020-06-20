This year, the annual solar eclipse will occur June 21. According to Time and Date, the eclipse will begin at 9.15 am IST and will end at 15.04 pm. The maximum eclipse will be visible at 12.10 pm. This eclipse can be seen in many countries including India.

According to religious beliefs, from the beginning of the solar eclipse to the end of solar eclipse, some things should be taken special care of.

The Sutak period of solar eclipse begins 12 hours before the eclipse. This time, on June 21, the solar eclipse is starting from 10.14 am, so its sutak period will start from 10:30 pm June 20.

According to religious beliefs, some things have to be taken care of from the beginning of the Sutak period till the end of solar eclipse.

Let us know what to do and what not to do.