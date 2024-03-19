Mumbai: Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL opener against Gujarat Titans March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The world No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.

Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness test at the NCA Tuesday but PTI understands that the 33-year-old needs “further assessment”.

His participation in the subsequent matches for Mumbai Indians — against Sunrisers Hyderabad March 27, Rajasthan Royals April 1 and Delhi Capitals April 7 — would be determined at a later stage.

Suryakumar Tuesday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page conveying a ‘heartbreak’.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are occupied with closed-door practice games here at the Wankhede Stadium.

PTI