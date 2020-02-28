New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Friday, conferred National Award on Suryamani Behera of Odisha for his outstanding contribution to popularise Science and Technology through print media on the occasion of National Science Day organised by the Department of Science and Technology here.

Behera, a retired professor and popular science writer, has written books in both Odia and English languages. He has published more than 30 books. His latest books Vigyana Ru Gyana, Jantra Karuchi Mantra, Vgyana Sahitya Darpan, Vigyana Mela and books on medicinal plants cultivation have become very popular.

Addressing the gathering, the President emphasised on enhancing quality and relevance of scientific enterprise. He said, “Our science must work for our people by contributing to their development and well-being.”

The President said, “We should aim to reach all the stakeholders of science and indeed society at large with all the tools, knowledge, manpower and infrastructure in our universities and laboratories.” He was happy to note that on the lines of corporate social responsibility, the Department of Science and Technology is developing the concept of ‘Scientific Social Responsibility’ and turning it into a policy which will involve voluntary activities like sharing scientific infrastructure, mentoring college faculty, fostering research culture, and organising young students’ visits to top laboratories.