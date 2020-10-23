Mumbai: Actress Sapna Pabbi has quashed reports claiming that she has gone missing after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sapna, who worked with Sushant in the 2019 thriller “Drive”, posted on Instagram to state that she is in London with her family.

“I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts,” she wrote in a note on the social media handle.

Sapna’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos earlier this month. Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB recently.

Earlier, the NCB arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others as part of probe in the case. Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court.

The NCB has also questioned Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

Sushant was found dead June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.