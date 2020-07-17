Mumbai: Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans have been running a campaign on social media demanding a CBI inquiry. Many celebrities in cinema and politics have also demanded a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s suicide.

According to reports, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has rejected the demand for a CBI inquiry.

According to interview given to Mid Day, Deshmukh said that there is no need for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s suicide.

“The Mumbai Police is competent enough to investigate the matter. No demand for a CBI inquiry is being considered,” he said.

“I have seen the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he added.

Earlier many big names including former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, actors Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. Sushant’s fans on social media are also requesting the government for a CBI inquiry.

Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, sought help by tagging Home Minister Amit Shah from her official Instagram account.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 ..,” she wrote.

However, as soon as she tweeted her plea, she was attacked by an army of trolls.

Notably, Sushant hanged himself at his Bandra residence 14 June.

