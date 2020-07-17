Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media Thursday to demand a CBI inquiry into the actor’s suicide.

Rhea requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch a probe into Sushant’s case. However, as soon as she tweeted her plea, she was attacked by an army of trolls.

Rhea wrote, “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 ..”

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

On Rhea’s tweet, a troll replied, “She is doing drama!When he was alive she removed all his pic from her insta account he dismissed now she doing drama like pic and all now tweet you are so late why?Bcz you are involved indirectly Ssr murder she Wants to clean cheet I think mahesh bhat Asked her to make this drama.”

She is doing drama!When he was alive she removed all his pic from her insta account he dismissed now she doing drama like pic and all now tweet you are so late why?Bcz you are involved indirectly Ssr murder she Wants to clean cheet I think mahesh bhat Asked her to make this drama — Siaa🌼 #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput (@Siaa16240081) July 16, 2020

Another social media user wrote, “Don’t make it feel like suicide we all know he was killed . If u are his gf why did u delete his all PicZ from ua instagram profile?? U denied when he was alive that ua in relationship with him? Why now ua accepting it when he is no more??”

Don't make it feel like suicide we all know he was killed .

If u are his gf why did u delete his all PicZ from ua instagram profile?? U denied when he was alive that ua in relationship with him? Why now ua accepting it when he is no more?? ❓❔❓ — YASHI (@Yashii88) July 16, 2020

Another user wrote, “She didn’t loved Sushant Sir She just used him for money so she don’t know with what situation he was going through now after erasing all evidence she is asking for CBI she is so cunning where was she when Sushant needed her support the most i think she was busy with her Buddha.”

She didn't loved Sushant Sir She just used him for money so she don't know with what situation he was going through now after erasing all evidence she is asking for CBI she is so cunning where was she when Sushant needed her support the most i think she was busy with her Buddha. — Justice for Sushant Sir (@MondolSuchandra) July 16, 2020

While many netizens are trolling Rhea, on the one hand some social media users came forward praising her decision.

Also Read: Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty urges Amit Shah for CBI probe

Notably, Sushant hanged himself at his Bandra residence 14 June. Since then, there has been anger among the people against the film industry. There is a continuous demand for a CBI investigation on social media.

Investigations are still underway regarding Sushant’s death. The police will present a report of the entire case in the next ten to 12 days.

Also Read: Do you know late Sushant Singh Rajput is an arm wrestling champion; here is the proof