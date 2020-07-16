Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s “girlfriend” Rhea Chakraborty has requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the late actors death.

Rhea took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to introduce herself to the Home Minister as the late actor’s “girlfriend” while demanding a CBI investigation. Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14 and postmortem report has stated he committed suicide.

“Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate,” the actress wrote on her verified Instagram account.

Ever since the 34-year-old actor passed away last month, several politicians, celebrities and fans have been voicing a demand for a CBI enquiry into the case, currently being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav, an ex-MP from Sushant’s home state Bihar has shared an acknowledgement of the letter that he sent to the Home Minister demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death.

Yadav recently shared a copy of the letter he has received from Home Minister Amit Shah on his verified Twitter account. The acknowledgement letter states that Yadav’s letter is being forwarded to the concerned ministry.

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea Chakraborty received constant rape and death threats