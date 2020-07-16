Mumbai: Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been trolled on social media for various reasons. Recently, the actress shared a screenshot of the message that she received on Instagram where the user threatened her of rape and to get her killed.

The actress through a social media post said that she kept quiet when she was called a gold digger, murderer and was slut-shamed but no one has the right to tell her that they will get her raped and killed if she doesn’t commit suicide.

She wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut? (sic).”

Rhea spoke about complaining in the IT cell against those the user through social media.

Jalebi actress wrote, “Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (sic).”

A month after Sushant’s suicide, the actress had shared two pictures with him on her Instagram account and had penned down a heartfelt post in his memory.

Rhea was among the 30 people who recorded their statements with Mumbai Police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Worth mentioing, Two days after Sushant’s death, Kriti had posted a sincere and a heartfelt note on their relationship and had written: “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.”

