Mumbai: Throwback pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput attending PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony have resurfaced on social media after actor and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has raised some questions about late actor’s inclusion in meetings with Modi.

She said that Sushant was invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in 2019, the guest list of which was prepared by the prime minister’s office. However, Sushant was not a part of the group of celebrities that met with Modi on multiple occasions between December 2018 and January 2019.

Roopa wrote in a series of tweets, “#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon’ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before? #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput @AmitShah.”

#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon'ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before? #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/955WwPH0co — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 14, 2020

“One must know that the Invitees for the swearing-in of our Hon’ble PM for the oath taking day is drawn up by @PMOIndia. Thank you for having our #brilliant #humble and #positive #SushanthSinghRajput there. #cbiforsushant @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi,” she added.

In another tweet, Roopa wrote, “Our Hon’ble PM is always interested in meeting #brilliant #futuristic minds. This is a footage of his oath taking ceremony where #sushant is present #cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi.”

Who organized and coordinated such meets between our Hon'ble PM and a list of personalities from #Bollywood ?

Meeting the Hon'ble PM requires procedures and I'm sure a brilliant mind like him wasn't left out. Who organized this list?#cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput@AmitShah — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 14, 2020

Roopa questioned who organised Modi’s meet with Bollywood celebrities. “Meeting the Hon’ble PM requires procedures and I’m sure a brilliant mind like him wasn’t left out. Who organized this list?,” she asked. “Karan Johar chartered flight that had carried a delegation of artists from #Mumbai to #NewDelhi . Was #sushant there in that delegation? #cbiforsushant #CBIMustForShushnat #CBIEnquiryForSSR #JusticeForSushant @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi,” she added.