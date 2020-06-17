Mumbai: The sudden death of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput has devastated and shocked the entertainment world. Many Hindi film stars and his friends are yet to believe that he is no more.

Post his death, social media is flooded with mourning posts. Sushant’s close friend and famous small screen actress Aditi Bhatia has expressed her anger about these social media posts.

Aditi has appeared in serial like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Tashan-e-Ishq. Aditi has shared a video on Instagram where she slammed people for talking about mental health issues just to join the bandwagon and not understanding its actual meaning.

In the video, she also added a clip of an interview of Sushant Singh Rajput which Sushant had confessed that he had only two friends. “I want to talk to people but somehow they don’t find my conversation interesting. At first they pretend to like me but later they don’t take my calls,” said Sushant at a promotion event of his film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

In the video, Aditi says, ‘I usually don’t talk about such things, but whatever has happened with Sushant has left me shaken. I am continuously watching his videos. I cannot stop thinking about how fake the world can be. It is said that when you have money, power, and fame, everyone is behind you, but it is not the same in Sushant’s case.’

Earlier in the day, actor Saif Ali Khan also criticised people for showering sudden love on Sushant.

Worth mentioning, Sushant committed suicide in his house in Mumbai 14 June. According to his postmortem report, he was in depression in his last days. However, for what reason he took the step of suicide, it is not yet known. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the Hindi film industry for the incident.