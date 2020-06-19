Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput, who played a lead role in films likes Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story is no more with us. Sushant is listed among the stars who did not have a godfather in the industry and struggled a lot. Along with this, Sushant also knew and understood that he was an outsider in this industry.

Sushant’s film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story garnered more than Rs 100 crores, but Sushant had a different opinion on working in the industry. He considered himself an outsider and said that he was aware of the bitter truth of this world. Sushant also mentioned this in an interview.

During the promotion of the film Raabta, Sushant had said, “I am an outsider in the industry. If 2-3 of my films flop continuously, I may stop getting films.” However, Sushant was not afraid of this. Because he said that he would still find some work.

Sushant further said, “I used to get Rs 250 per play that I used to do… I used to dance in the background and I used to be so excited… I still am with all the acknowledgment and money… I can match that,” he added.

In 2016, it was announced that Sushant would appear in two films: Chanda Mama Door Ke, a science-fiction space film, along with R. Madhavan; and Takadum, a musical drama, opposite Irrfan Khan and Parineeti Chopra, supposed to be directed by Homi Adajania. He later withdrew from the former, citing date conflicts

The actor told a daily, “I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would have received a certificate of instructor. So, now, I am planning to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything that you need to know about going to space, including sitting in the centrifuge.”