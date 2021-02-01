Patna: Misfortune continues to haunt the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is still not yet a year since the demise to Sushant. Now tragedy has struck the family once again with a murder attempt on his cousin brother Rajkumar Singh. He was seriously injured after being shot at by miscreants in Saharsa locality. Currently Rajkumar is hospital with bullet injuries on his leg.

Rajkumar owns a motorcycle showroom in Saharsa. He was going to the showroom with his colleague Ali Hassan on the latter’s two-wheeler when he was shot at Saturday. Three bike-borne miscreants overtook the two and started firing indiscriminately at Rajkumar and Hassan. The latter suffered a bullet injury on his stomach, while another bullet pierced the leg of Rajkumar.

Rajkumar has three Yamaha motorcycle showrooms in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts. He often visits these three showrooms to monitor his business.

“When Raj Kumar and Ali Hasan reached at Baijnathpur Chowk near Saharsa college, three unidentified men overtook their vehicles and opened fire at them. We have vital leads of this incident and the accused will be arrested soon,” SP Lipi Singh said Sunday.

Sushant passed away June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence. The reports suggested that he died by suicide. However, Sushant’s family has blamed his girlfriend for the actor’s death. The CBI at the directive of the Supreme Court is currently probing the case. Since Sushant’s death, a drug angle has also come up. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the case.