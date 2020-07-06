Mumbai: The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput still continues to hog all the headlines.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment June 14. Mumbai Police have interrogated more than 28 people in connection with the case.

At the same time, many fans and film stars of Sushant are making every effort to provide justice to his family members through social media.

Actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly is also trying to do the same for Sushant’s family.

Actress Roopa has been in the news for playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata.

She is continuously raising her voice on social media to bring justice to the deceased actor. Recently, Roopa had appealed to the CBI to investigate the death of Sushant. Now she has taken another big decision on social media regarding the death of the actor.

Roopa has been aggressively demanding a CBI enquiry into the untimely demise of Sushant. Her Twitter timeline has been flooding with the hashtag #cbiforsushant.

Roopa has unfollowed some people on social media. Taking to her official Twitter account, she wrote: “I have unfollowed some people. And I will continue to do so because of the original differences and basic disrespect towards humanity.”

In her tweet, Roopa has also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CMO.

14 June last month Sushant died of suicide by hanging himself in his house in Mumbai. His death shook the entire film industry.