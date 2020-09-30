Patna: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and sister met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here Wednesday to thank him for his intervention in ensuring justice to the deceased actor, sources close to the family said. Sushant Singh Rajput’s 74-year-old father KK Singh told Kumar that had he not intervened, the Maharashtra government would have shut the case.

The Patna-born actor was found hanging June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. His father lodged a police complaint in Patna July 25 levelling various allegations against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with his death. The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the death case August 4. Currently Rhea Chakraborty is in judicial custody in a drugs case related to the death of the deceased actor.

Kumar told Singh and his daughter that the Bihar government had thought there was something wrong when Maharashtra police did not cooperate with their Patna counterparts who had gone to Mumbai to investigate the case. A young IPS officer of Bihar was also forcibly quarantined hours after he landed in Mumbai, August 3.

This was the reason when Singh sought a CBI probe into his son’s death, he decided to hand over the matter to the premier investigative agency, Kumar said.

The CBI started investigating the case August 21. According to sources, Singh talked about the ‘slow progress’ in the CBI’s inquiry and Kumar said that ultimately the agency has to conduct the probe.

Rajput’s family members told Kumar that they could not meet him at that time and hence paid a visit to him at his official residence Wednesday to thank him.

Singh also told Kumar that during the actor’s visit to Patna last year, Sushant had expressed desire to meet the chief minister as he wanted to do something for his home state. The CM regretted not meeting the actor and described him as a ‘young icon’.

NDA leaders have said that the death of Rajput death is not an issue in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, considering the sentiment of state’s people, they want that the talented actor gets justice.