Mumbai: Mumbai police Wednesday finally received the final post-mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away June 14.

The PK actor died due to asphyxia which means the body didn’t get enough oxygen, the report said.

His primary post-mortem report was conducted under the supervision of three doctors. But five doctors signed off the final report.

Recently, Sushant‘s chartered accountant’s statement was recorded by the Bandra police.

According to a report, police have so far recorded the statements of 20 related and unrelated people in the case.

Those include Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his friend and director Mukesh Chhabra, publicist Rohini Iyer, friends Mahesh Shetty and Siddharth Pitani, househelps and representatives of production houses.

Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Mumbai June 14.

Why Sushant took this step is a matter of investigation. Initial investigation revealed that Sushant was in depression for several months.

According to a report, police had discovered medical prescriptions and antidepressants from the actor’s residence. It is also said that Sushant had been taking medicines for a long time but had stopped taking them of late.

On the other hand a petition has been filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur’s court against big names of the Hindi film industry which include Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala. The hearing in the case is due for July 3.