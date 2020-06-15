Mumbai: Fans and well wishers are still trying to come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Sunday. It is said that actor was suffering from depression for a long time.

Sushant’s friend model Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha has shared a long post on Instagram. Ayesha recalled when she met Sushant for the first time and they talked about suicide and how it would feel to jump from the balcony.

Ayesha wrote:”The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I’ve loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends.”

Sushant’s relatives are not convinced that he committed suicide. Sushant’s family says that the actor used to smile even during his worst days. The actor always had a positive outlook towards life and was not among those who gave up. A neighbour of Sushant said that even when the actor’s mother died, Sushant’s heart was broken but he remained strong and overcame the tragedy with his head held high.

Meanwhile, fans still remain in mystery as to why Sushant, a very successful actor, took an extreme step to end his life.