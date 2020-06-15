Mumbai: If reports are to be believed, Sushant Singh Rajput called up his rumoured lady love Rhea Chakraborty and his best friend Mahesh Shetty during the wee hours of Sunday but neither of picked up his call.

As per sources, Rhea was quarantining together with Susant at his Bandra residence. However, there has been no statement from Rhea as of yet regarding his death. The Kedarnath actor was rumoured to be dating actor Rhea Chakraborty and the latest reports also suggest that the couple were living together. If reports are to be believed, a few days back, Sushant had sent Rhea to her home before taking the drastic step.

Meanwhile, Rhea was spotted outside the hospital where the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput was conducted. It is now being reported that Rhea will be questioned by the police in the matter.

Renowned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide Sunday, June 14. His last rites will be held at 4 pm today at Vile Parle Crematorium and his family has reached Mumbai.

He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta, he transitioned to the big screen with film Kai Po Che!. He went on to do projects including Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.