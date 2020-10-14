Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was very active on various social media platforms since her brother’s demise. Shweta was playing the leading role in seeking ‘justice for Sushant’ on various social media platforms. However, all of her accounts have disappeared and appear deleted. This development has put Sushant’s fans in dilemma.

Mumbai police had earlier pointed out 80k fake handles who demanded justice for Sushant. Now, with Shweta quitting social media, there is no one to lead fans in Sushant’s case. The reasons why Shweta allegedly ‘deleted’ her accounts is yet to be ascertained.

Reports suggest that she has decided to take 10 days off from being online. In an Instagram post earlier, Kirti had hinted, “Really need to heal from this pain.”

Kirti had also revealed that she is still trying to cope with the death of her brother. She will focus on prayers and meditation with her family. While the family had accused Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea of siphoning off money from him, the ED probe has revealed there was no major transactions from their bank accounts.

Similarly, many had accused Rhea of abetting the actor’s suicide. Some have also said that Sushant has been murdered. The murder angle is being probed by the CBI after it was directed to do so by the Supreme Court. The AIIMS forensic report however, has ruled out the murder angle and said it is a clear case of suicide.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment June 14. Since his demise, Kirti had been running an online campaign demanding probe into her brother’s death.

She posted a video appeal August 13 on social media, seeking an ‘unbiased’ CBI probe into her brother’s death. The 43-second video released ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai, showed Kirti demanding ‘justice for Sushant’.

Now only time will tell why Kirti has quit all social media platforms and whether she has has given up hope over ‘justice for Sushant’.