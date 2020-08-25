Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a throwback picture from her wedding celebration posing with the late actor and shared that in some realm, they will always be together.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture. In the image Sushant is seen in a white kurta and smiling ear to ear as he poses with his sister for the camera.

“In some realm, we will always be together… #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it,” she captioned the image.

Shweta also shared a family photograph, where Sushant can be seen standing alongside his sisters and father.

“A Beautiful Tribute To My Beautiful Brother,” she wrote and used hashtags such as #INSAAFYEEKSAWAALHAI and #JusticeForSushant

In a third picture that Shweta shared from her wedding reception, a happy Sushant can be seen giving a bear hug to his sister.

“Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time,” she wrote.

Monday, old videos went viral of a 21-year-old Sushant at Shweta’s wedding. The videos were posted by her husband Vishal Kirti on his blog. In the same blog post, Vishal wrote that he was not in close touch with Sushant after actress Rhea Chakraborty came into his life.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the death.