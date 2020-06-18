Mumbai: After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans have come up with an innovative idea to keep his memories immortal.

His videos and photos are going viral on social media. His fans say that Sushant will always be with them through his films. Meanwhile, Sushant’s team has also done something that will keep the actor alive forever in the collective memory of his fans.

Sushant was quite intelligent and was fond of writing and reading. Sushant was keen towards science and nature. He had a telescope in his house from which he used to gaze into the deep mysteries of the space. After the actor’s death, Sushant’s team has fulfilled his unfinished dream.

The team has created a website called ‘selfmusing.com’. Sharing the link of the website on his official Facebook page, the team wrote that they wanted to create a space where his fans could get a peek into his mind, something that he always desired.

He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/

“He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real ‘godfather’ for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies ⚡ he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR,” read the post.

Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his own house Sunday 14 June. No suicide note was found from his room. There is no concrete information about why he took such an extreme step. It is being said that Sushant was in depression during his final days.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late actor, who shot from TV industry to the Hindi film industry which will be an inspiration for many outsiders.