New Delhi: The NCB has launched a massive crackdown against the use of banned drugs in Bollywood and has interrogated Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s talent manager Karishma Prakash September 25. At present, the agency is questioning Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have made big revelations in relation to the case. Both the actresses disclosed that the ‘Kedarnath’ actor used to take drugs in his vanity van and also during shooting breaks. Sara and Shraddha both revealed that they saw Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs.

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress also informed the NCB officials that there was a party at the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor’s farmhouse in Pawna but denied taking any drugs.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone also confessed to her ‘drug chats’ but denied consuming any drugs.

Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated September 25 for around 4 hours where she denied consuming any narcotic substances but confessed about her ‘drugs chats’ with Rhea Chakraborty. She further denied having any contact with the drug peddlers. If needed, the NCB will call the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress again for questioning.

The NCB officials also grilled Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash, as part of their investigation into the alleged Bollywood drugs case.

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested Kshitij Prasad, the manager of Dharma Productions today. Other than him, the agency has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and 16 others in the case so far. Rhea, Showik, Miranda, and Sawant are held in judicial custody. The official said while the alleged chats of Deepika with her manager Prakash discussing drugs in October 2017 brought them into the probe net, Shradhha and Sara’s role came to the fore following the questioning of Saha.