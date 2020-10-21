Mumbai: Dipesh Sawant, who worked for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court.

He was in judicial custody for allegedly interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, on behalf Sushant Singh Rajput and has been charged under Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sawant, who is presently out on bail has filed a petition against the NCB in the Bombay High Court. Dipesh has also demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh from NCB through this petition. Dipesh alleged that his fundamental rights have been violated as the NCB officials failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours of taking him into custody.

The plea came up Monday before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik which posted it for hearing November 6. Dipesh Sawant was granted bail by the Bombay High Court from the judicial custody of NCB.

As per the petition, NCB took Sawant in their custody from his residence in suburban Chembur on September 4 at around 10pm, but he was produced before the magistrate on September 6 afternoon some 36 hours later.

Simultaneously, Dipesh claimed that the NCB showed the time of his arrest at 8 pm September 5, while he was arrested at 4 pm September 4and presented before the magistrate September 6.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide June 14. Right now, three big investigating agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating in Sushant Singh Rajput case. All these agencies are investigating on different angles in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCB is investigating the drugs case in which NCB arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shouwik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant.

At present, Showik Chakraborty is inside the jail as his custody has been extended till November 3, 2020. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by Bombay High Court October 7.