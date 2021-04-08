Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency Thursday took suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to the government-run JJ Hospital here for a medical check-up, an official said.

Vaze (49) was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA took him to the hospital around Thursday noon, the official said.

Hospital sources later said Vaze was examined and then sent back.

“Report given to authorities concerned,” a source said.

This was second time that Vaze was taken for the medical-check up to the JJ Hospital since his arrest.

Vaze in a letter Wednesday claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from some contractors in Mumbai.

Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, has rubbished Vaze’s claim.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as home minister Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The special NIA court here Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Vaze in connection with its preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

