Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hopeful that its international suspension will be revoked in March after ICC CEO Jeff Allardice recently held “constructive” discussions with the country’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe and sports minister Harin Fernando.

The ICC had suspended Sri Lanka in November last year citing political interference in its functioning, and subsequently the U-19 World Cup scheduled here was also shifted to South Africa.

After his meeting with Allardice, Fernando posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had a “constructive discussion and a way forward for SLC.”

Allardice will now submit his findings to the ICC board which is due to meet in March and the suspension of Sri Lanka is likely to be on the agenda among other things.

In fact, this was the second time an ICC official visited the island nation to ascertain the level of political intrusion into cricket administration in the country.

Imran Khwaja, the ICC Deputy Chair, had paid a visit to the country around June last year to study the turbulent cricketing scenario here.

In November last year, Fernando’s predecessor Roshan Ranasinghe had wanted to replace the entire SLC board with an interim committee headed by former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, the move was stayed by the country’s court of appeal.

The ICC subsequently suspended SLC, a decision that had the support of some Lankan officials.

Ranasinghe was eventually removed from his position, which revived hopes of the suspension being revoked in the next ICC board meeting.