Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the election against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in an election nail-bitter in Nandigram constituency, the election commission has confirmed. Suvendu won the election with a margin of nearly 1,700 votes. However, the Chief Minister said she will move court against ‘mischief’ in Nandigram. The Election Commission said that Adhikari had got I,09,673 votes while Banerjee polled 1,07,937 votes to go down in the nail-biting thriller that went on and on.

First it was reported that Mamata Banerjee had won the Nandigram seat by a margin of over 1200 votes, however, later BJP’s Amit Malviya in a tweet claimed that Mamata Banerjee has lost the election against Suvendu Adhikari.

“This is BIG. Mamata Banerjee, the sitting Chief Minister, loses Nandigram. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1,622 votes. After this crushing defeat what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership? Her defeat is a taint on TMC’s victory…”

Addressing her victory speech, Mamata Banerjee accepted her defeat in Nandigram saying …forget Nandigram, it’s a landslide victory for the TMC in the state…”