Kolkata: Columnist Swapan Dasgupta, a BJP candidate for the Bengal election, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. His move came about a day after the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Mitra cited constitutional rules. She said that a nominated member of the upper house cannot not join a political party or contest elections. Swapan Dasgupta whose term was till 2022, sent his resignation letter Tuesday with the request that it be accepted by tomorrow.

“I have a particular status in the Rajya Sabha as a presidential nominee. I am contesting this election as a BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar. Naturally, between two things, there are a lot of outstanding issues. The nomination process involves resolving all these. And all these issues will be resolved by the time I file my nomination. I haven’t yet filed my nomination. I hope to do so either Thursday or Friday,” Dasgupta was quoted as saying by ‘NDTV’.

Dasgupta however, did not reply to the post made Monday by Moitra. “I am not responding to anything. I am just saying that there are a lot of outstanding issues, a lot of clearances which we have to get from various institutions including parliament before you file your nomination. And all these will be secured before I file my nomination,” asserted Dasgupta.

Moitra had earlier tweeted that a nominated member of Rajya Sabha can be disqualified if the person joins a political party after six months from oath. “Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP,” Moitra had tweeted.

Dasgupta, a columnist and a political commentator, was named by the BJP as a candidate last week.